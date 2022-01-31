Sheffield Wednesday players could still leave after the transfer window closes

Wednesday haven’t had the busiest window in the world this month, however have snapped up three players on loan from the two divisions above them, bringing on board Jordan Storey, Tyreece John-Jules and Harlee Dean from Preston North End, Arsenal and Birmingham City.

They also loaned out Alex Hunt to Oldham Athletic, with the midfielder having already made two starts under two managers with the Latics.

It’s known that the club are keen to do some more loan deals in the near future as they seek to get some of their younger players playing senior football more regularly, with Ciaran Brennan and Korede Adedoyin both having been made available for loan, however at this point nothing has been done.

And while the desire to sort out loans as soon as possible is there, the door won’t be completely closed come the end of this evening, with the National League and below not being beholden to the transfer deadline that will roll around tonight.

As well as Brennan and Adedoyin, the Owls also have the likes of Ryan Galvin, Charles Hagan and Liam Waldock who could do with getting some more senior minutes under their belt in 2021/22, while the same could be said for at least one of either Luke Jackson or Josh Render.

For Brennan, Adedoyin and Galvin there’s hope they can get them out further up the pyramid, potentially in League Two, however a spell in the National League with plenty of games to play wouldn’t do any harm.