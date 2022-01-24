Wednesday were twice in the lead against The U’s on Saturday afternoon, with Barry Bannan and Josh Windass getting the goals at the Kassam Stadium in what turned out to be a disappointing 3-2 defeat.

But even though the result was far from ideal, Luongo’s performance didn’t go unnoticed as he was named in the midfield for the division’s Team of the Week on the back of a strong performance in the heart of Darren Moore’s side.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Against Oxford, Luongo attempted eight tackles and won seven of them - more than double anyone else on the pitch – whilst he also got the assist for Bannan’s goal, won six aerial battles, and ended the game with a pass completion rate of 74%.

He’s now averaging 4.6 tackles per game in League One this season in the handful of matches that he has featured in, and he’s showing exactly why he’s seen as being such a key component of Moore’s team when available.

It’s the second week in a row that a Wednesday player has made the Team of the Week, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing getting the nod last week after his showing against Plymouth Argyle.

Wednesday’s next game sees them play host to Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon as they look to pick up back-to-back wins at Hillsborough to get 2022 off to a strong start on home soil.