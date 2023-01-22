Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore believes his players are taking more responsibility and are being more savvy in their handling of particular on-field decisions that had the fan base talking early on in the season.

Anxiety would fill the air of Hillsborough Stadium from time to time as the Owls elected to ‘play out from the back’, getting away with a hairy moment or two as they sought to build up possession through their own half.

Players asked about the preference to play from the back said they enjoyed it and the benefits included being able to dictate their own possession rather than toss restarts up to the lottery of who wins a first header or second ball higher up the field.

Owls Cameron Dawson claimed another clean sheet against Fleetwood Town. Pic: Steve Ellis.

It has been noted, however, that Wednesday seem to be electing to ‘play out’ less – or perhaps that they are getting better at it and those ‘hairy moments’ have been less frequent.

“The boys are making better decisions on when and where to play out from the back,” Moore told The Star when asked after their 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town.

“Last season we were set in our ways to play out and follow a certain way. I think this group and what we’ve been doing in training means we’ve assessed it more, we put more case scenarios in training and the boys are recognising.

“It means the boys have a better idea of which numbers are jumping and which numbers are staying ahead of the ball – and where and how they can play from the back.

“We’ve got both ways. And the personnel we’ve got in the team allows us to mix it up because of the people we have. The boys are recognising when and where to do that which is good for us.”

Cameron Dawson replaced David Stockdale in goal before Christmas and has contributed to an incredible run of clean sheets.

Asked whether the switch has had an impact, Moore said: “Cam has a wonderful strike on him. He kicks it flat. He’s part of it.