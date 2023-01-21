It was solid. It was yet – incredibly – another clean sheet. It wasn’t one we’ll talk about for years. It was worth three points.
They’re within on clean sheet of the club record. It’s January.
This, truly, is a machine of a football side. Who’s next?
Here are our player ratings on a job well done at S6.
1. Another win!
..Wednesday just keep going. And going. And going. Here are our ratings..
2. Cameron Dawson - 7
In fairness, such was the bluntness of the Fleetwood attack, he could have completed 90 minutes with a cigar and a whiskey sour on the go. But what he had to do he did well, and he kept his concentration. Good save late on.
3. Liam Palmer - 8
Looked supremely confident on the ball and showed it when pushing through a defence-evaporating ball in the set-up for the first goal. Solid. A 'no worries' footballer.
4. Dominic Iorfa - 8
Defended nicely and won some important headers - his shot on 38 minutes was sweetly struck and forced a decent save from Lynch. Plenty came at his channel in the early stages but he coped. Recovery ability on display - at this stage I'm convinced he has the longest legs in Britain.
