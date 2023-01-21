News you can trust since 1887
"Defence-evaporating" "Longest legs in Britain" - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as Owls get the job done against Fleetwood Town

It was solid. It was yet – incredibly – another clean sheet. It wasn’t one we’ll talk about for years. It was worth three points.

By Alex Miller
24 minutes ago

Sheffield Wednesday beat Fleetwood Town 2-0 at Hillsborough to take their run of unbeaten matches in 90 minutes to 20 – yes 20.

They’re within on clean sheet of the club record. It’s January.

This, truly, is a machine of a football side. Who’s next?

Here are our player ratings on a job well done at S6.

1. Another win!

..Wednesday just keep going. And going. And going. Here are our ratings..

2. Cameron Dawson - 7

In fairness, such was the bluntness of the Fleetwood attack, he could have completed 90 minutes with a cigar and a whiskey sour on the go. But what he had to do he did well, and he kept his concentration. Good save late on.

3. Liam Palmer - 8

Looked supremely confident on the ball and showed it when pushing through a defence-evaporating ball in the set-up for the first goal. Solid. A 'no worries' footballer.

4. Dominic Iorfa - 8

Defended nicely and won some important headers - his shot on 38 minutes was sweetly struck and forced a decent save from Lynch. Plenty came at his channel in the early stages but he coped. Recovery ability on display - at this stage I'm convinced he has the longest legs in Britain.

