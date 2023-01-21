It was announced that Wolves youngster Theo Corbeanu, who was a popular figure at S6 before his season-long loan was cut short in January last year, would leave Championship Blackpool after a promising start in tangerine was brought to an end.
And after some speculation, the Canadian international has signed on at German second tier outfit Arminia Bielefeld for the rest of the current campaign.
The move means he will step out for the fifth club of his young career inside two years as he looks to continue his development.
In a statement on the Wolves website, loan manager Mark Jackson said: “He’s now had multiple clubs in two different divisions for us over here and wants to try football on the continent.
“We really like the fact that he wants to experience as much as possible, learn at every available opportunity and move forward in his professional football career.
“Blackpool was very good because it gave him that exposure to the Championship for the first time and he knows he can affect that with his offensive play. He now also understands the responsibilities of the defensive side of his game as well.
“We think with him going to Arminia, the coaching he’ll receive and Steve Davis being the link to the club, he can develop into the player that we know he can be.”