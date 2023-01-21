One of last season’s many loanees at Sheffield Wednesday has repeated a trick by splitting his season between two loan stints – and has this time surfaced abroad.

It was announced that Wolves youngster Theo Corbeanu, who was a popular figure at S6 before his season-long loan was cut short in January last year, would leave Championship Blackpool after a promising start in tangerine was brought to an end.

And after some speculation, the Canadian international has signed on at German second tier outfit Arminia Bielefeld for the rest of the current campaign.

BENIDORM, SPAIN - JULY 20: Theo Corbeanu of Wolverhampton Wanderer in action during a pre-season friendly match between Deportivo Alaves and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Estadio Camilo Cano on July 20, 2022 in Benidorm, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

The move means he will step out for the fifth club of his young career inside two years as he looks to continue his development.

In a statement on the Wolves website, loan manager Mark Jackson said: “He’s now had multiple clubs in two different divisions for us over here and wants to try football on the continent.

“We really like the fact that he wants to experience as much as possible, learn at every available opportunity and move forward in his professional football career.

“Blackpool was very good because it gave him that exposure to the Championship for the first time and he knows he can affect that with his offensive play. He now also understands the responsibilities of the defensive side of his game as well.