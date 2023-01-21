If there’s one man at Sheffield Wednesday you can count on not getting over-excited with a seven-point lead in the automatic promotion stakes, it’s Darren Moore.

The Owls boss presents an ocean of calm in pre and post-match press conferences no matter the situation, his demeanour after an adrenaline-rush FA Cup win over Newcastle United unerringly similar to defeats of months gone by – and indeed Saturday’s sleepy 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town.

While many managers plump for the ‘calm and collected’ vibe, there’s a genuine sense it’s real with Moore – his mantra of ‘turning the page’ on each result permeating through to the wider changing room.

Asked if deep down there is a sense of excitement at Wednesday’s remarkable unbeaten run and the fact that Ipswich’s defeat at Oxford means there is now a healthy gap to second, he maintained his modus operandi – but encouraged supporters to enjoy the moment.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore. Pic: Steve Ellis.

“The players are controlled about it,” Moore told The Star. “I cannot stop what the supporters and yourselves [the media] are feeling or saying.

“We’re controlled, I certainly am. But I understand I can’t stop the supporters from feeling it and yeah – ‘live in the moment’.

“For me and the players, honestly, at this stage it doesn’t mean much and we really are looking at ourselves. We’ll continue to do that no matter what.

“There are things we want to achieve this season and we’re nowhere near gaining those yet.”

Wednesday have now won five league matches on the spin across a period in which table-topping Plymouth have dropped four points - and Ipswich nine.

Are the Owls handling the pressure of the promotion race better than their rivals?

“It would seem that way,” he said. “I’ve said it before, we go to Tuesday and focus on that game. We know it will be a tough three points and maintaining our level and approach to the game and looking to get better.

“No mistake, we want to make a better performance in terms of being better on the ball and that’s what we’ll work on.

“We don’t look elsewhere, we focus and we try to stay consistent with our approach. I’ll say it again, we turn the page and focus on the next one.”

