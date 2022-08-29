Alex Mighten confirms two ‘key factors’ as to why he joined Sheffield Wednesday from Nottingham Forest
Sheffield Wednesday have announced the signing of Nottingham Forest attacker, Alex Mighten, and he’s raring to get going at Hillsborough.
The 19-year-old attacker joins the Owls on a season-long loan from Forest as he seeks more regular game time in 2022/23, and he admits that both the size of the club, and his conversations with Darren Moore were the two main reasons why he felt Wednesday were the right club.
“I’m very pleased,” he told the club’s YouTube channel. “It’s a massive club and it’s a big responsibility every time you get on the pitch… I’m just happy that I’m going to be able to contribute this season, and I’m excited to meet the fans.
“I’ve had several conversations with the manager, he’s a key factor as to why I’m here today. I believe in his way of playing, and his style - and obviously the size of the club is a big factor as well. I’m excited and I hope that we can get this club back up to the Championship.
“The manager has filled me with confidence, he was keen to get me in here and as a player having that backing and confidence is very good.
“I just like to be an exciting player to watch, and to help the team progress up the pitch by being an outlet. I want to score and create goals.”
Mighten will wear the number 45 at Wednesday, and – after training with his new teammates for the first time on Monday – could be in line for his Owls debut against Bradford City on Tuesday night.