Darren Moore gives Sheffield Wednesday improvement hint as transfer window looms

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, is looking to make sure that his Owls side is improved over the summer.

Wednesday are expected to bring in a whole host of new faces in the coming weeks once the transfer window opens on June 14th, with Moore eager to add to his ranks after a number of players departed the club following promotion to the Championship.

But comments from him have suggested that there’s a particular profile of player that they’re targeting over others, explaining that they already feel like they have enough experience in their ranks to see them through.

Speaking to the media recently, Moore said that new arrivals ‘have to take the team forward’, rather than being signings for signings sake.

"It’s pointless getting like-for-like players because if we have got them in the building then we don’t need more replicas of the same. What we need to do is add players who are going to give the team a different dynamic and dimension.

"What we have got to do is recruit the youth and I think that’s the work that we need to do. We feel looking at the squad and the players that are still under contract that there is vast experience with them."