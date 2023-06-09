Callum Paterson has put pen to paper on a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday in a deal that will see him remain at Hillsborough for the foreseeable future.

The Star reported shortly after ‘Pato’ played his part in the Wembley win over Barnsley that the club were keen for him to extend his stay, and on Thursday it was confirmed that he would indeed be doing so with what he called ‘an easy decision’.

Wednesday didn’t reveal the length of his new deal at S6, but it’s understood that the Scot’s fresh extension should see him through until the summer of 2025.

Paterson has become a popular figure with the club since his move from Cardiff City in 2020, and next season will pass the 150 game mark in what was been a turbulent spell in South Yorkshire consisting of a relegation, a promotion push and a play-off final victory.

The 28-year-old Scottish international has 34 goals and assists in that time frame as well, though arguably his most important contribution came just a few weeks ago when he scored an extra-time equaliser against Peterborough United at Hillsborough.

Now, with the Owls Championship-bound, he can look forward to being a second-tier footballer once again, and he’s hoping to push on even further.

“Hopefully we’re there to stay for at least a couple of seasons and we start looking to get to the Premier League,” he told The Star recently. “I want to be up pushing for promotion to the Premier League again.”