Watch massive Sheffield Wednesday crowd belt out Hi Ho Silver Lining before huge Sunderland clash

Sheffield Wednesday fans brought the noise against Sunderland in a tremendous rendition of Hi Ho Silver Lining before their League One play-off clash.

By Joe Crann
Monday, 9th May 2022, 8:23 pm
Updated Monday, 9th May 2022, 8:23 pm

A crowd of over 33,000 is thought to have made the trip to Hillsborough on Monday evening for the deciding leg between the Owls and the Black Cats, with Darren Moore’s side out to overturn a 1-0 deficit from their game at the Stadium of Light last week.

After their bumper crowd on the final day of the season against Portsmouth, Wednesdayites came to the party once again this week, buying up all of the tickets available in anticipation of an encounter that could see them book their place at Wembley last month.

The atmosphere was fantastic even before things got underway, and the supporters were once again in fine voice for their traditional pre-game song before the football got underway.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan waves to the fans before the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final, second leg match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. Picture date: Monday May 9, 2022. PA Photo.

Check it out in the video above.

SunderlandLeague OneStadium of LightDarren Moore