Darren Moore explains how return to fitness of new man is a game changer for Sheffield Wednesday

Darren Moore’s squad is one of depth, as has been showcased already this season as the club have attempted to battle on a number of fronts.

And as shown with a switch in system and selection in Tuesday evening’s 3-0 win at Morecambe, there are different ways the Owls can set up to combat different opponents.

Michael Smith claimed his first league goal for Sheffield Wednesday in their win at Morecambe.

Michael Smith started that match up front with Lee Gregory and claimed his first league goal for the club since his controversial summer move from Rotherham United.

Fit and firing, Smith looked sharp and together with Gregory offered a different challenge to those of other Wednesday attackers, particularly if Wednesday plump for a more direct route to goal.

“I thought they both worked really well together,” said Moore. “We looked at them in training. We think they can play together and we saw signs of that against Morecambe.

“They will cause opposition defences problems because of how they play and how they can get a hold of the ball.

“When the ball goes into the wide areas, they are a threat in the box. They worked really well together and it is good to have them as a focal point up top.”

Smith’s late goal comes as he is returning from a thigh injury that saw him miss several matches having made his debut in Wednesday’s first match of the campaign.

The target man scored 24 goals for the promoted Millers last season and it is hoped now that the niggle is under control, he’ll be able to rekindle that sort of form in blue and white.

“I am delighted for him,” Moore said on Smith’s efforts. “I thought he took his goal really well. He was in total control.

“He gives us a wonderful presence in the box and that's why we brought him to the club. We feel when teams drop off deep this season that he gives us that presence where we can stick the ball in the box.