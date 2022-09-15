Alex Miller: Bit aggy, init? Should we all step back and enjoy Sheffield Wednesday a bit more?

Other Sheffield Wednesday fans are willing to wait longer for success and are keen to show their ultimate support for their manager. And that’s cool, too.

Wednesday Twitter seems to have been dragged into the swamp of social media at its worst; binary arguments, folk standing slavishly beside opinions they may have held months or weeks before. Changing your mind in the world of social media? Behave. In the words of Limmy; “Don’t back doon, double doon.”

It seems that in the vast majority of accounts, grey areas have ceased to exist; you’re a Moore fan or a Moore sceptic and there’s folk dying on hills all over.

A Sheffield Wednesday fan celebrates Lee Gregory's goal in their win at Morecambe.

Can’t we all just get along?

As always, there is context around statistics. Wednesday are among the wealthiest clubs in League One, they’re the biggest club in League One and with that comes expectation.

But one stat doing the rounds this week shows that in 2022, Sheffield Wednesday have collected more league wins than any other club in the country from Premier League to League Two.

More than Liverpool. More than Manchester City. More than every single one of other 91 clubs in the professional pyramid, each with their own wealth and club size and circumstances. Of all of those clubs, Sheffield Wednesday have won more.

That’s a truly remarkable feat. There’s other stats we’ve all seen on home records and goalscoring and other bits and bobs I’m too lazy to dig out.

My question is – fans, journalists, players, coaching staff – are we enjoying that enough?

Wednesday are ticking along at a rate of two points per game. Disappointing results against Peterborough and Barnsley hit hard, but given the Owls are fourth in the league and have won matches 5-0 and 3-0 in recent weeks, why does it all feel so relentlessly aggy?

Having posted some sycophantic dribble about the quality of Wednesday pair Barry Bannan and Josh Windass after a handsome 3-0 win in midweek, a reply hit my phone within a few minutes; “Both will leave for nowt next year,” it read.

A polite quick back and forth followed in which I asked whether he found it odd he couldn’t enjoy the moments after his football team won a match.

His reply was telling and perhaps indicative of the feelings of so many Wednesday supporters; “It just worries me.”

That, perhaps, is where we’re at. As yet another opposition manager crowed this week; a club such as Sheffield Wednesday should not be playing their football in League One. And with that brings worry, stress, expectation.

A defeat? Absolutely unacceptable; off with their heads. A win? With this team? With that budget? To be expected. Next?

This writer has his own ideas on where Sheffield Wednesday are at this early stage of the season and to stress, this column does not seek to wag the finger at anyone for how they choose to express the support of their football team. Far from it.

But with Wednesday winning so many football matches these days, are we all in danger of letting it pass in a cloud of ire and irritation?