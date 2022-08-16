Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls were made to work for their three points, which were sealed late on in the piece thanks to Tyreeq Bakinson’s winner.

Though their performance was not as fluent as some have come to expect at Hillsborough – they won two thirds of their matches and scored a whopping 49 goals at S6 last season – it was their third win and clean sheet in a row across all competitions and lifted them to second in the League One table at this early stage.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

Charlton gave as good as they got in a nip-and-tuck clash and went into the break at 0-0.

Heading into back-to-back away games at Peterborough United tonight and then at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, Moore offered a home truth or two while explaining the importance of the club’s unrivalled support will have in their quest for promotion.

“My message to the fans is this – you’re not going to come here and win four or five nil every week,” he said.

“What’s happening is the fans are part of it, we’re creating momentum here. There’s a little bit of a colosseum here. What we’ve created is a mindset with opposition teams coming here, that has grown.

“We want to win and win well here every game at S6, but sometimes it won’t work like that. That’s football and there are so many different variations.

“One thing I’d ask them to do is stay with us. When that happens, it pushes the players on.

“100 per cent I want to win every single game here. It’s great to win two, three, four nil. But I’ll be honest; that isn’t going to happen.”

Wednesday’s record at Hillsborough over the last year will cause travelling sides to lift their game in visits to S6, Moore said.

He expects sides to arrive with tactics designed to stifle the Owls’ attack this season and accepts life will be made difficult for them at stages.

And where there may be a difficult moment or two to face, he says the fans can continue to play a huge part in building Hillsborough as one of the most feared grounds in the EFL.

“The fans know I speak facts, I speak straight. We’re all on the same page together, the message is clear.

“That was a great result [their Charlton win]. It was as good a result as some of the ones where we’ve won three and four, maybe even five and six. This result is even more because we had to dig in and get it.

“That was an illustration of what we’ve created here at Sheffield Wednesday.

“Last season was the best home form in all four divisions. We’ve done that, with the fans. We’ve gone and done it.

“So teams are now coming here, battening down the hatches and know that if they come here with the wrong mentality, they’ll lose.