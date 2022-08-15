Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bakinson was the hero on Saturday afternoon as he rose highest to head home against Charlton Athletic, with his first goal in Wednesday colours securing a 1-0 win and all three points.

The 23-year-old didn’t have the easiest season last time out as he fell out of favour at Bristol City before joining Ipswich Town on loan, but now he’s hoping to make his mark at Hillsborough – and his start has been bright.

Speaking to The Star after the game, Bakinson said, "It's massive for me… It's sort of a journey to try and get this club back to where it should be, so it's massive not just for me but I think for everyone at this club.”

He also spoke of Moore’s role in his arrival, saying, "I think it was a bit of both but definitely after speaking to the manager it made it a more solid choice. It's a massive club even without the manager being who he is but definitely after speaking to him and hearing his determination and vision it definitely made it even more of a good choice.

"He's amazing. He works really well with the boys and he's very clear in his instructions. I'm buzzing to be working with him…

“It's been very good. The boys are great, the manager and the staff are great. I'm still adjusting a bit to moving up north and all that sort of stuff but the boys and the staff have been great.”