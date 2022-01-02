Lewis Wing's Sheffield Wednesday future remains up in the air.

There was plenty of talk earlier in the week that the Boro loanee may be headed back to his parent club, with Chris Wilder saying that he would need to be recalled in order to put together a squad capable of playing Sheffield United during a Covid-19 outbreak at his club.

However that game was eventually called off, and Wing was handed a starting berth in the Owls’ disappointing 1-0 defeat to Shrewsbury Town on Sunday.

When asked what was happening with the midfielder after the game, the Owls boss said, “There was a phonecall put in to call him back… It is that time of year where the window is open for all of our own loan players. I think over the course of the next five, six and seven days, we will know a lot where we are at with our loan players.

“There is nothing guaranteed on any of them at the moment. We have an agreement with all of the clubs to have a chat with them at this stage and that is exactly what we will be doing.”