Lewis Wing back to Middlesbrough? – What Sheffield Wednesday’s manager said about him and other loans
Darren Moore says that there has been no definite decision made on the future of Middlesbrough’s Lewis Wing – nor Sheffield Wednesday’s other on-loan players.
There was plenty of talk earlier in the week that the Boro loanee may be headed back to his parent club, with Chris Wilder saying that he would need to be recalled in order to put together a squad capable of playing Sheffield United during a Covid-19 outbreak at his club.
However that game was eventually called off, and Wing was handed a starting berth in the Owls’ disappointing 1-0 defeat to Shrewsbury Town on Sunday.
Read More
When asked what was happening with the midfielder after the game, the Owls boss said, “There was a phonecall put in to call him back… It is that time of year where the window is open for all of our own loan players. I think over the course of the next five, six and seven days, we will know a lot where we are at with our loan players.
“There is nothing guaranteed on any of them at the moment. We have an agreement with all of the clubs to have a chat with them at this stage and that is exactly what we will be doing.”
Wednesday also have the likes of Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Olamide Shodipo, Theo Corbeanu, Lewis Gibson and Florian Kamberi on loan, however it appears that conversations will be had in the near future with regards to whether they still have a future at Hillsborough or not.