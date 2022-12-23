Darren Moore confirms first major decision of Sheffield Wednesday’s January transfer window

One big call in Darren Moore’s January transfer in-tray has been dealt with already as the Owls look to fine-tune their squad for a tilt at the League One title.

Speaking ahead of Boxing Day’s trip to Fleetwood Town, the Wednesday boss made clear that his focus for now is solely on returning his side to the sort of form they are capable after a stodgy trio of draws.

But while the rumour mill starts to turn two weeks out from the winter window, Moore confirmed to The Star there is no appetite for the club to exercise the recall option in the Swindon Town loan deal of young defender Ciaran Brennan despite ongoing injury strife in their backline.

Owls boss Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis

He said: “The defence is looking a little bit thin in terms of the injuries we’ve picked up, but what we wanted to do with Ciaran Brennan is similar to what we did with Cameron Dawson.

“Cameron went down to Exeter and played 40-odd games and came back more established with more game time, playing on the front line.

“It’s really important that Ciaran has done the same thing, because when they do come back, Ciaran Brennan with games in him completely different player.

“That’s what we want from him. If he can get that volume of games he’ll be a different player and will be able to hold his own in terms of that consistency to compete with the players we have here.

“He’s on the right track, so our analysis of him is that we’re happy with what he’s doing at the moment and long may that continue.”

Brennan has played 19 games so far for Swindon, starting six of their last seven League Two matches.

“We’ve not heard anything specific but I gather they’re happy with what they’ve had from him,” Moore continued. “Ciaran has got a wonderful tenacity about him and he can put his foot on the ball and pick a pass.

“What he’s getting is the physical side of the game, the side you only get from playing games and he’s getting that in abundance.

