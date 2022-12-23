Sheffield Wednesday wait for word on quartet’s future after disrupted loan deals

Sheffield Wednesday will be waiting from word from Matlock Town, Belper Town and Mickleover as the loans of some of their youngsters come to an end.

The Owls have got a host of their youngsters out on short-term loans as we near the end of 2022, with Luke Jackson, Paulo Aguas, Jay Glover and Will Trueman all look for more senior minutes away from Hillsborough.

Jackson headed out to Matlock, while Aguas and Glover are with Belper – and Will Trueman was the latest to leave after he moved to Mickleover as Darren Moore’s youth pathway for youngsters continues.

The inclement weather recently, however, has made things difficult – with lots of games across the country being postponed, even more so the further down the football pyramid you go.

Goalkeeper, Jackson, for instance has only had the chance to play two matches given postponements for Matlock, while Trueman is still awaiting his first start after Mickleover’s game against Hednesford Town also fell victim. The former’s loan expires next week, and the latter has until January 8th.

Aguas and Glover – who will see their loans expire one January 3rd - have fared better with two games since heading out, though one of those had to be delayed by a week due to the weather. Both started, and Glover scored, as they beat Ashbourne FC 3-0 in the Cawarden Derbyshire FA Senior Challenge Cup.

Ryan Galvin, on loan with Maidstone United, recently had his loan spell extended once again, and it may be that the others find themselves in a similar position as they seek game time and the chance to develop their game further.

