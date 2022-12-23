Darren Moore says that it’s too early to start sending some of Sheffield Wednesday’s young stars out on loan.

The Owls have moved quickly to tie down the likes of Bailey Cadamarteri, Pierce Charles, Sean Fusire and Rio Shipston over the course of the season so far, with the teenagers all being earmarked as ones for their future given their recent development.

All four are aged 18 or under at this point in time and are not only playing for Neil Thompson’s U21s, but also spending time training with Moore and the first team at Middlewood Road.

It’s all part of the pathway that the Owls boss has looked to set up for Wednesday’s up-and-comers, and he’s explained why they won’t be looking to get any of their talented teens out on loan at this point in time.

When asked about Fusire and Shipston after they penned their first professional contracts, the Owls boss told The Star, “No, for me it’s about staying in the building - because they’re already operating outside their age group.

“They’re both U18 players, and playing U21s, and they’re training in and around the first team. So in terms of their development and progress they’re already ticking a box.

“They’re ahead of their development years, which shows wonderful progress, so you want to keep them because they’re learning a lot.”

Sheffield Wednesday have handed a number of professional contracts out this season. (Harriet Massey SWFC - @harrietmasseyphoto)

So, for now, they’ll remain at S6 and hope to help their U18 side progress in the FA Youth Cup – and soak up as much as they can from the seniors that they’re now getting to rub shoulders with.

“Once they’ve achieved that over the course of this season,” he went on to say. “And they come back in for preseason, depending on their time in the first team six months on, you can then look at them.

“You hope that they can be in and around the first team, but if not then you’re definitely looking to try and secure them a loan somewhere.

“That’s their development over the next six, twelve or 18 months.”

Wednesday’s U18s will face Leicester City in the fourth round of the cup at Hillsborough, however a date for the tie has not yet been finalised.