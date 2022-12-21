The achievements of Sheffield Wednesday legends past are no millstone around the neck of modern players hoping to one day emulate their achievements. Quite the opposite, in fact.

That’s according to club captain Barry Bannan, who spoke to The Star in glowing terms about the influence of legends of the Owls’ halcyon early-90s period that saw the club achieve League Cup glory, reach cup finals and qualify for Europe.

Images of legends past in the concourses and corridors of Hillsborough have been known to weigh heavy on some modern Wednesday figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Hirst, Carlton Palmer and John Sheridan are Sheffield Wednesday legends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after manager Darren Moore made clear the club’s history is something he wants his regime to embrace rather than be intimidated by, Bannan responded in similar fashion.

“It’s always good to know and appreciate the history of the club and know who the club legends are,” Bannan said. “We’ve got a few and we see them coming down to the ground and supporting us to try and achieve what we want to achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s always great to see them in the stands and at the training ground every now and then.

“We all know how idolised they are with the crowd and that’s what we’re striving for, to get to that point.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland international Bannan has stuck with the club through relegation and wage cuts and has put on record his desperation to chisel his name into Wednesday folklore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conversations with icons such as Carlton Palmer, David Hirst and John Sheridan have only fuelled that fire.

“It’s one of the strongest things in football; if you can be remembered in years and years to come,” Bannan continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People like Carlton, Hirsty, Sheridan, these guys have earned that accolade and we look up to them because that’s the sort of accolade we want. We want people to look back at our careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I spoke to Carlton recently a few times and you can tell how strongly he feels for the club, he just wants the best for Sheffield Wednesday. He’ll message me after games sometimes, little words of encouragement.