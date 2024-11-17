Danny Rohl's win percentage compared to Catterick, Wilkinson, Charlton and other Sheffield Wednesday bosses

By Mark Carruthers
Published 17th Nov 2024, 18:58 GMT

How does Danny Rohl’s record compare to his predecessors at Sheffield Wednesday?

Just over a year has passed since Danny Rohl was named as Sheffield Wednesday manager - and his appointment kickstarted a push towards the Owls preserving their Championship status.

The former RB Leipzig, Southampton and Bayern Munich coach was the somewhat surprise choice to replace Xisco Munoz after the Spaniard failed to win any of his 12 games in charge and left Wednesday stuck firmly in the midst of a relegation battle just months after returning to the Championship.

Slowly but surely, Rohl coaxed a significant improvement out of his side and they ensured the Owls remained in the second season for a second successive season. The current campaign has also been a challenge and last weekend’s derby defeat against Sheffield United left Wednesday sat three points and seven places above the relegation zone.

However, there can be no doubt the club is in a far better place than where Rohl found it when he was appointed last October - but how does his win percentage compare to the men that went before him at Hillsborough?

Win percentage: 0.00%

1. Xisco Munoz (July 2023 - October 2023)

Win percentage: 0.00% | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Win percentage: 10.00%

2. Tony Pulis (November 2020 - December 2020)

Win percentage: 10.00% Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Win percentage: 11.11%

3. Peter Eustace (October 1988 - February 1989)

Win percentage: 11.11% Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Win percentage: 19.12%

4. Steve Burtenshaw (January 1974 - October 1975)

Win percentage: 19.12% Photo: Evening Standard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Danny Rohl
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice