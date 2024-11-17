Just over a year has passed since Danny Rohl was named as Sheffield Wednesday manager - and his appointment kickstarted a push towards the Owls preserving their Championship status.

The former RB Leipzig, Southampton and Bayern Munich coach was the somewhat surprise choice to replace Xisco Munoz after the Spaniard failed to win any of his 12 games in charge and left Wednesday stuck firmly in the midst of a relegation battle just months after returning to the Championship.

Slowly but surely, Rohl coaxed a significant improvement out of his side and they ensured the Owls remained in the second season for a second successive season. The current campaign has also been a challenge and last weekend’s derby defeat against Sheffield United left Wednesday sat three points and seven places above the relegation zone.

However, there can be no doubt the club is in a far better place than where Rohl found it when he was appointed last October - but how does his win percentage compare to the men that went before him at Hillsborough?