Signs of improvement can help Sheffield Wednesday in January transfer pursuit

The lifting of Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer embargo will allow Danny Röhl and the club’s recruitment staff to press on with their plans for the January transfer window.

The Owls were released from the terms of their embargo on Thursday after a delayed HMRC payment was satisfied following cashflow problems in the business life of chairman Dejphon Chansiri. The club were always confident of a resolution long before the threat of contravening the EFL’s ‘30-day rule’, which would have seen them banned from the registration of new players.

Work on planning recruitment has continued in the background and Wednesday are expected to be active in January, with Röhl having hinted at the Premier League loans market as a potential hunting ground. Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper James Beadle and Southampton midfielder Shea Charles have been key figures in Wednesday’s season so far.

Röhl has spoken of his ability - and that of his coaching staff - to consistently improve young players as a major driver in attracting young players from the top tier and comments from Charles’ international boss Michael O’Neill suggest he has made strides in his game even in the short time he has had at S6. The word will be music to the ears of Wednesday - and will provide food for thought for Premier League clubs looking to loan their starlets out in the winter window.

“The biggest benefit I see in Shea, and probably playing in the Championship has helped him with this, is without the ball,” O’Neill said. “We all know his quality of passing and understanding of the game. You can tell he has been at a club where he has been coached at the highest level of the game but where he has really improved is without the ball. In the Championship you have to do that.”