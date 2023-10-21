News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Röhl’s first Wednesday XI revealed as Xisco’s signings recalled
Killer of popular pub landlord found guilty
Train passengers stranded in station
Major incident declared as Storm Babet batters South Yorkshire
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Breaking

Danny Röhl’s first Sheffield Wednesday XI revealed after Owls boss recalls Xisco signings

Danny Röhl has named his first Sheffield Wednesday XI, and has recalled a whole host of Xisco’s signings that were left out against Huddersfield Town.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 21st Oct 2023, 14:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Owls take on Watford this afternoon as the German makes his bow as a manager at Vicarage Road, and he’s made some interesting choices in his selection after making wholesale changes from Neil Thompson’s game as interim manager.

While the setup is not for certain at this point, it looks like a back four of Pol Valentin, Dominic Iorfa, Bambo Diaby and Akin Famewo - however what’s in front of them remains to be seen. Most likely it’ll be a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3, with potentially Josh Windass leading the line as he returns to the side. Skipper, Barry Bannan, is also back.

Here’s how the teams line up:

Most Popular

Some prematch reading:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Conversation between Owls pair shows initial impact of Danny Röhl

Watford boss knows Röhl - admits difficulties in Owls preparation

Revealed: What Wednesday have paid to sign Danny Röhl’s new assistant

Wednesday confirm ‘experienced’ new arrival in time for Watford visit

Related topics:Watford