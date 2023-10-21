The Owls take on Watford this afternoon as the German makes his bow as a manager at Vicarage Road, and he’s made some interesting choices in his selection after making wholesale changes from Neil Thompson’s game as interim manager.

While the setup is not for certain at this point, it looks like a back four of Pol Valentin, Dominic Iorfa, Bambo Diaby and Akin Famewo - however what’s in front of them remains to be seen. Most likely it’ll be a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3, with potentially Josh Windass leading the line as he returns to the side. Skipper, Barry Bannan, is also back.