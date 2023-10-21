Conversation between Sheffield Wednesday pair shows initial impact of Danny Röhl

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new manager comes in and with fresh ideas to soak in and fresh eyes to impress, players ‘up their game’ on the training field. The new methods breed interest and messages put across are refreshing. Individuals who didn’t necessarily fit under the old boss are reinvigorated. And it seems this has been the case at Sheffield Wednesday this week.

The Owls take on fellow strugglers Watford this afternoon in a clash that represents a chance to kickstart their season off the back of a two-week international break - with new boss Danny Röhl now settled behind the wheel.

An uplift in energy at Middlewood Road has been noticeable, according to key man Josh Windass.

“I was saying to Baz (Bannan) on Wednesday the level of training for the last three days was incredible, to be honest,” he said. "Not that it wasn't before but you can see guys just wanting to impress the new guy so much. It's been intense, there's been tackles, there's been fouls.

“When people haven't been doing it he's been stopping the training session and questioning why you're not doing it.”

A handful of players integral to the Wednesday side in previous seasons were awarded limited opportunity under Röhl’s predecessor Xisco. While it remains to be seen if increased pitchtime is to be expected under the German, Windass suggests Röhl’s arrival has offered them renewed hope.

“You've got 11 players who are playing and probably another 11 who aren't so naturally them 11 players are not always going to be happy under a certain manager,” argues Windass. “When a new manager comes in, those boys get a fresh chance.