With a midweek match against Norwich City now out of the way, the full focus is now on Sheffield Wednesday’s short trip to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has described as ‘delicious’, the prospect of sending out his side to face fierce rivals Sheffield United this weekend.

The mood in the Wednesday camp shifted significantly on Tuesday when, after a humbling 6-2 defeat to Watford on Saturday, the Owls bounced back to beat Norwich City at Hillsborough.

A goal apiece in the first half from Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa will have swept away a lot of the lingering negativity from the weekend capitulation and almost as soon as the final whistle went, thoughts will have turned to the first Sheffield derby in five years, with a little more hope in the air.

While many managers would wait until just before a big match to offer their feelings surrounding it, Rohl is clearly relishing the prospect of taking on Chris Wilder’s side and hasn’t been shy in recent days and weeks about recognising the imminent arrival of the city’s most important fixture.

That stance remained following the seeing off of the Canaries and Rohl took the opportunity to briefly reflect on the fact that this time last year, with relegation back to League One a distinct possibility, the prospect of a Sheffield derby this season seemed some way off. Now, with the gap somewhat closer than it has been between the teams in recent years, Rohl has declared his side ‘ready’ for the Bramall Lane showdown.

“It will be an emotional game,” he said. “One year ago we were not in this position and maybe nobody thought we could do this. Now we have this match and we deserve it, we have a good position to go into the game with belief, two nice goals, and now make it into a special afternoon.

“We must invest everything, fight for every inch. It will be two teams that will challenge each other. It will be a delicious, great, incredible atmosphere in the stadium. I will enjoy this game and my team is ready.”