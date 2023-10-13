Sheffield Wednesday are expected to announce Danny Röhl as manager in the coming days - with The Star reporting on Thursday evening that a deal to bring him to Hillsborough was entering its final stages.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s understood that a completion of a deal could come as early as today (Friday). Should the deal be done and dusted in good time, it will give the 34-year-old German a week to get acquainted with his new squad and prepare for his first match in an Owls tracksuit - a trip to Vicarage Road to take on fellow strugglers Watford.

Röhl has acted as assistant manager at RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and with the German national team in his young career, but Wednesday would be his first front-line managerial role.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teams he has been involved with have been known for aggressive, front-foot styles of play.

And speaking to DW on the completion of his Pre-License earlier this year, he discussed a range of topics including his philosophy on coaching and player development.

“The topic of players and people is coming more to the fore again than perhaps was the case in the past,” he said. “Alongside the playing philosophy of a coach, it’s now more about players making decisions on the field themselves.

“We should also take this into account in player development and give players freedom and space to develop individually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In recent years, creativity and decision-making on the pitch have been neglected. Too early on, formations and basic structure have been the focus and playing ‘simple’ football lost importance. We coaches can deliver a framework but the decisions have to be made by the players on the field.”

Confidence in allowing players to create opportunities and play in an enjoyable fashion seems to be part o his approach to coaching, with individuals encouraged to express themselves.

He appears to have made a bold decision in choosing Wednesday as his first managerial role and he wants that bullishness to permeate into his squad, it seems.

He said: “For us as a staff, it’s important to give players the feeling they can make bold decisions. I think it’s much worse when you don’t make a decision and leave everything open so as not to make any mistakes, than when a mistake happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad