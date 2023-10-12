Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has spoken about the technical and tactical requirements of life in the Championship - claiming it has changed a little in the two years the Owls spent in League One.

There are hopes the Wednesday talisman will be recovered from injury by the time they make the trip to Watford next weekend. A new manager - likely to be German Danny Röhl - looks set to lead them on the search for their first win of the campaign.

There has been much talk of the Owls’ approach this season, with now ex-manager Xisco having attempted to instil fresh tactical ideas in an ultimately unsuccessful time at the club.

Wednesday were more robust and more direct in their most recent efforts at West Brom and in their goalless draw with Huddersfield Town - but cotinued in their struggles going forward.

“I would say it’s a lot faster, it’s more dynamic,” the Wednesday talisman told The Star late last month when asked of the differences between the second tier style since their promotion last season.

“A lot of the teams now are all possession-based teams as well, even the teams that are down at the bottom and struggling, they’re trying to play possession-based football.

“It’s not like previous seasons where you’d play a lot of teams that were more direct, it’s all kind of possession-based. That seems to be the way football is going. It’s changed (The Championship) but not majorly.”

What approach will be taken by Xisco’s successor remains to be seen. The bulk of the club’s transfer business was designed to move the squad’s skillset closer to the needs of the Championship. That work is yet to bear fruit.

The international break offers respite and an opportunity for the likes of Bannan and fellow star man Josh Windass to recover from knocks. Timeframes are yet to be offered on the recoveries of Momo Diaby, Akin Famewo and the newly-injured Juan Delgado.