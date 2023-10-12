Sheffield Wednesday get their man as Owls begin finalising Danny Rohl deal
The Star understands that Sheffield Wednesday are set to appoint German coach, Danny Röhl, as their new manager after positive talks over the past few days.
It was first revealed by this publication that the former Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig man was in discussions with the Owls over a potential move to Hillsborough, and despite talk elsewhere of it being a done deal that was not the case.
Now, with the weekend approaching, this publication understands that the 34-year-old was spotted in the city this afternoon – suggesting that the appointment process may be getting closer to completion.
Röhl, who was working for the German national at the time, was in consideration for the job before the Spaniard took over in the summer, however it was ultimately decided that the timing wasn’t right – that has now changed this time around.
As with any move in the football world it’s not done until it’s done, and until the Owls officially confirm his arrival there is always a chance that it could fall through at the last minute, but the understanding is that – as things stand – the ex-Southampton assistant is due to be in charge when Wednesday make the trip to Watford once the international break comes to an end.
It remains to be seen at this point what sort of contract length has been offered out to Röhl in order to take on the job, but with a fresh and young appointment like this one the hope in the fanbase is that he’ll be given time to get his Hillsborough project underway.