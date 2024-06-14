Danny Röhl pressing on with transfers as Sheffield Wednesday hit key date

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday are now free to complete permanent transfer deals from other clubs with the opening of the summer transfer window.

The Owls have been busy lining up fresh deals as they look to press the accelerator on their incoming transfer business. The Star revealed on Thursday that a deal had been struck to bring 25-year-old Tunisia international right-back Yan Valery to Hillsborough on a permanent transfer after successful negotiations with French club Angers. The Star’s understanding is that the club are operating on a basis of transfer fees being available on a case-by-case basis depending on the target.

Wednesday’s intention is to do as much business as possible early doors, but in terms of the breadth of the transfer window, any loans or transfers will have to be in the door by 11pm on 2 September 2024, when any deals outside of free agent signings will have to wait until January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Free agents Ben Hamer, an experienced goalkeeper most recently with Watford, and Sheffield United left-back Max Lowe are also believed to be close to completing deals. Both are understood to have agreed outline terms with completion likely pending medical examinations.

Discussions around a free transfer deal for Ian Poveda, who made an impact in his 10 appearances on loan from Leeds United last season, are also believed to be underway. Positive discussions have been had over another loanee return in the form of goalkeeper James Beadle from Brighton & Hove Albion. Interest in a host of different players is believed to being acted on while further unreported options are also highly expected to be be in the works.