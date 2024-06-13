Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday have agreed a transfer deal with French club Angers to reunite manager Danny Röhl with one of his former players, The Star understands.

Word broke last week that Tunisia international Yan Valery was a player of interest to the Owls as Röhl sets about building a squad capable of challenging in the top half of the Championship next season. The Star revealed that Valery was of interest to Montpellier and Standard Liege as Wednesday faced competition for the signature of the 25-year-old.

It is now understood that Wednesday have agreed a fee with Valery’s current club Angers and with personal terms also agreed, the deal is expected to complete next week subject to the passing of a medical.

Röhl is said to have been a big driver in Valery’s decision to return to England. The pair worked together during the German’s time as assistant manager at Southampton, where the former France youth international stepped into senior football to make 43 appearances in the Premier League. He has since spent a short loan stint in the Championship with Birmingham City and for the last two seasons has played in France for Angers, with whom he celebrated promotion to Ligue 1 last season.

In the absence of any late and unforeseen issues, Valery would arrive to add strength to the right side of defence. He can also play more centrally or as a right-sided midfielder. Attack-minded, Valery made clear in a recent interview his preference would be for a return to English football.

He said: “Actually, I have become English. When I go to England, I immediately feel this calmness and this way of living that I personally prefer... If I had the chance to go back to England, I’d take it.

“I have really felt a warmth and things that I think are normal for a human being. He shouldn’t be bitter or not like his neighbour just because he’s different or because he sees life differently. We all live together, if you can help your neighbour, you help them. It’s more like that in England. You find that less easily in France.”