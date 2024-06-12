Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Outgoing Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks has opened up on his reasons for leaving the club to become an Oxford United player.

The 30-year-old battler was voted as Wednesday’s player of the year by supporters for his important role in dragging the Owls to a remarkable Great Escape from Championship relegation last season. He was included in the club’s seven-man list of players offered fresh deals this summer but this week sealed a switch to the second tier new boys after their play-off promotion from League One.

In a wide-ranging interview with BBC Sheffield, the seven-cap Wales international expressed his gratitude to a range of people from rarely-seen backroom figures to the club’s supporters for a dramatic two-year spell that witnessed both promotion and survival. He played 91 times across his two campaigns with the Owls, producing two goals and five assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ll miss it,” he said. “We loved it there. Look, it’s public (knowledge) that I wanted to stay at the club if things were right. But things weren’t right for whatever reason. We loved it as a family, we were settled here... I’ll move on with my head held high that I tried everything for the football club and maybe it just wasn’t there from the other side. That’s football for you.”

The Star reported on talks between Vaulks and Oxford last week and on Wednesday revealed a three-year deal had been signed to take him to the Kassam Stadium. Pressed on his reasons for swapping blue and white for yellow, he made clear it wasn’t a financial decision and seemed to confirm suggestions that the U’s had done that bit more to make him feel a central part of their plans. He holds no grudges.

“You know what it’s like, you can’t say too much,” he said. “The only thing I can say is that Oxford showed massive ambition, they have a structure in place and a budget that they’re allowed to spend. They have a head of recruitment and a manager that wants to get things done. I didn’t feel that from Wednesday.

“I’m not going to feel bitter about it and I can’t go into detail about it but one thing that can be assured is it’s not me being greedy or anything like that, it’s just sometimes you want to feel wanted and you want to feel part of something that’s going upwards. That’s what I felt Oxford did, they were so professional in terms of the way they did it and from minute one made it clear they wanted to head in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad