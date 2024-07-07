Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Beadle became Sheffield Wednesday’s seventh new summer signing earlier this week

Sheffield Wednesday's newest signing James Beadle is destined to carve out a career at the top of the game. That's the belief of Danny Röhl, who was delighted to make the Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper his seventh recruit of what has already been a hectic summer so far.

Beadle returns to Hillsborough after excelling in his first loan spell with the Owls during the second half of last season. The 19-year-old's eight Championship clean sheets played a key role as Wednesday clawed themselves out of the second tier's bottom three to secure survival in the final weeks of the season.

As such, while Wednesday have already signed one goalkeeper in the shape of Ben Hamer, who made his first outing for the club on Saturday in the 2-0 win over Alfreton Town, it seems Beadle was always one Röhl wanted to bring back to the club this summer.

"I think when we looked at the details from the second leg of the season, we had nine clean sheets and that's crucial when you want to win games especially in this league," Röhl said. "It was also a huge step forward in his path.

"He's a young goalkeeper but with a lot of different experience now and also a great attitude, he's very calm in difficult moments. I'm convinced that we will see him in the future high up in football.

"I think for the players that stay, or extended now or come back, they know the spirit we created last season, the high performance culture we create, what I demand as a coach but also what I give them with my human side.

"Everybody knows we have a fantastic coaching team around me and we are building up something at the moment, you feel it building from the first day. The players are ready to go in pre-season and we should be working hard. Everybody is excited for the new season, we know this. It's a good thing."

Wednesday may have seven through the door, but it seems they have no intentions of slowing down when it comes to their recruitment. Scott Wright, Ian Poveda and Ike Ugbo are among those who have been strongly linked with a move to Hillsborough, while it has been said that the club are assessing striker targets, too. Röhl wouldn't comment on any of the above, but he did explain how optimistic he is about what the club are working on.

"We work on different positions now," he added. "This is of course the idea to make deals done, it's about negotiations, sometimes we have to be patient.