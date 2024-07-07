'He understands' - Danny Röhl makes Josh Windass claim and explains Dominic Iorfa absence
Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl understands how important the re-signing of Josh Windass could be ahead of the new season. Windass has committed himself to the Owls for the 2024-25 season at least after seeing his last contract with the club come to an end on June 30.
The attacking midfielder was linked with a number of clubs as he edged towards free agency but Wednesday have done enough to tie him down and he took the opportunity to reaffirm his talents with a stunning goal on Saturday against Alfreton Town. Windass opened the scoring for the Owls in their first pre-season friendly fixture with a scintillating strike from 25 yards that left the National League North goalkeeper no chance as it dipped under the bar.
Ultimately, he was brought off, alongside Röhl's 10 other starters, at half-time with 45 valuable minutes under his belt and with his future secured the head coach will be hoping the 30-year-old can kick on and hit the season running.
"He understands the game, he was important at the end of last season," Röhl said after Wednesday's 2-0 win at the Impact Arena. "For him, it's important he has a good pre-season and he is strong.
"We know sometimes he was injured but he has a good attitude, he was really on fire and he wants to stay. I am happy but we have to build up the squad and continue."
Dominic Iorfa was another man to pen a new deal at Hillsborough this week, with the defender extending his five year stay in blue and white. Iorfa wasn't involved at Alfreton, though, and Röhl has moved to explain why.
"We know what his strength is, he has big, big speed and for him it was important to train at home, he was not part of the game because he start on Thursday with the first training session," the head coach added. "It's important to control the load. I think for all the players there's a reason why we took them and keep them and Dominic was a strong part of us last season."