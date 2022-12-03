The experienced defender had to be taken off in the 2-1 win over Mansfield Town last weekend, but it wasn’t initially thought that it would be an injury that was too serious.

Now though, speaking after the 0-0 draw with Derby County, Darren Moore has confirmed that he will be out of action for ‘a couple of months’, though did explain that at least it wasn’t an injury that required surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls boss told the media, "It’s a ligament injury, so he’s going to be out for a little while - which is a disappointing one for us, it’s a bitter blow. But it is what it is, and we have to get on with it… It’s a blow, but it’s a sign of efficiency in the team in terms of how they kept going.”

Regarding the process of recovery, Moore added, “It’s about getting rest and treatment, he doesn’t need surgery. That’s a good thing, it’s just about the length of time to let it heal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s another defensive blow for the Owls as ‘Icky’ joins Ben Heneghan on the list of long-term injuries, however the plus side is that the latest setback is one that should see him back early next year rather than being out for the season like his defensive teammate.

Despite Ihiekwe’ absence, Wednesday kept another clean sheet – their 11th in League One this season – to close the gap on top-of-the-table Plymouth Argyle to just two points.

Advertisement Hide Ad