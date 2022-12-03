Striker switch-up falls flat as Sheffield Wednesday take a useful point in sleepy affair at Derby County
Fluency and snappy forward play was at a premium for both sides, but Sheffield Wednesday left Derby County with what felt like a satisfactory point that extended their unbeaten run in League One to eight matches.
Results elsewhere meant the Owls could have jumped into the top spot with a win but aside from a snap-shot Fisayo Dele-Bashiru chance didn’t look entirely likely to get it as both sides offered a defence-dominant display.
Here’s a sprinkling of talking points on after a sleepy early kick-off 0-0.
Mighten central?
Most Popular
No Gregory, no Windass.. and it was Nottingham Forest loanee Alex Mighten – usually a wide player – who was preferred to partner Michael Smith from the start.
Mercilessly booed by the home support on account of his East Mids parentage, he worked hard and showed some nice touches in the opening stages, drifting out wide on occasion to provide overloads and harried defenders.
Without much of a link between midfield and defence, both he and Smith struggled for touches in open play, though the bigger man got his head to a couple of crosses from the left. In truth, Wednesday missed the movement of Windass and positions picked up by Gregory.
It didn’t work and that was reflected in a double sub before the hour mark in which both were replaced by Wilks and Paterson, who admittedly didn’t fare much better on a day lacking quality in the final third.
Big games for big clubs..
At the risk of toe-curling sycophancy – and of course every football club ends up in the division they deserve to be in – these are the matches Sheffield Wednesday should be playing in. It had a real ‘big match’ feeling and after a sleepy start the crowd on both sides responded appropriately.
The back-and-forth of “We sent you down” and “You’re staying down” was a highlight. Derby’s rendition suggesting that if you didn’t bounce you were a ‘Red’? Plagiarism of the most brazen flavour.
The quality on the pitch was lacking and in truth did feel a bit ‘League One’ at times which, you know, it is to be fair.
A warm reception..
A quick word for a nice moment in which long-time Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith went to collect a ball in front of the away fans and received a warm and lasting round of applause.
There seems to be a genuine feeling that everyone connected to the club is pleased Wildsmith has found himself a number one jersey.
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing got a less polite response.
A good point?
It has to be, doesn’t it?
You’d look at the League One fixture list at the start of the season and carve out Pride Park as a place you’d probably take a draw at and given their history and injuries to key players, you’d have to say that remains.
Were Wednesday at their best? Far from it, but the resolute effort when that is the case lives on.
Plymouth and Ipswich both dropped points and ultimately the Owls passed up a chance to go top, but it feels like a good point. Onwards.