Crestfallen Sheffield Wednesday man gives brutally honest verdict on promotion hopes after Lincoln City draw
A visibly frustrated Dennis Adeniran admitted Sheffield Wednesday are going to have to buck their ideas up if they are going to make true on their promotion aspirations this season – or indeed qualify for the playoffs.
The midfielder may have felt he’d won a scrappy home clash with Lincoln City on Saturday with a well-taken effort 10 minutes into the second half.
But lacklustre defending from a set piece – a part of the game that is fast becoming a recurring issue for Wednesday – allowed Lewis Montsma to equalise late on.
After a sleepy first half outing Adeniran’s goal seemed to have breathed new life into the Owls until that lapse of concentration.
“I’m very disappointed not to get the three points,” he told swfc.co.uk. “That’s what we set out to get.
“I thought we were favourites to get another goal, if we get that the game is done. It’s obviously a lapse in concentration from a corner and they scored.
“I feel like when we score we need to keep going and get another, not just sit back. It was very disappointing. It’s about getting the three points so I’m disappointed despite scoring the goal.”
Wednesday are now 14 matches into their League One campaign and despite a run of two wins in 10, the stumbling Owls are within three points of the top six.
Read More
Adeniran followed Lee Gregory in offering a brutally honest reflection of his feelings post-match and admitted the team would have to become more ruthless in closing games out if they were to achieve their goal of Championship status next season.
“We shouldn’t be conceding from corners with the height and physique that we have in the team,” he said. “We have to concentrate. We’re 1-0 up and all we have to do is defend a corner.
“It’s a hard one to take to concede from a corner again.
“We need to start turning draws into wins if we’re going to have a chance of getting promoted or even getting in the playoffs.
“We didn’t lose the game but we could’ve won the game. We can’t keep drawing and drawing and be happy with that. I’m not happy with a draw. I want to get three points. It’s very disappointing for us and the fans.”