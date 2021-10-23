A turgid first half saw Wednesday struggle to get into the game before a burst from midfield from man-of-the-moment Fisayo Dele-Bashiru opened things up for Dennis Adeniran to score his third Owls goal of the season.

But old issues came to haunt his side again as they conceded late on from a set piece to extend their poor run of form to one win in 10 league matches.

Moore has taken the weight of that run on his shoulders in recent weeks and asked whether his players have to take more responsibility for performances, he gave a passionate explanation of what he feels are long-rooted issues at the club.

“I have a firm belief in these players,” he said. “It’s me and the players that will turn it around and get this club moving in the right direction. We know there are stats and data in this place that we need to shift. We need to get rid of those issues. That’s where we are.

“When we talk about those stats and data, we’re not just talking about this season, we’re talking about two or three seasons back. We need to shift it and get rid of the mentality of this place. That’s why I’ve come to this football club. I will do it. I have that fire in my belly and I will change it.

“These are not problems that have come about now, they have been there. The only way you change it is to look to the next game.”

Moore batted off suggestions the team were not progressing and said he had seen green shoots of improvement in recent matches, particularly going forward.

He admitted the new-look side are yet to put together a fluent performance in their 14 League One matches so far.

Asked whether he had realised what a difficult job he had taken on when he first became Wednesday job seven months ago, he told The Star.

“This job here is a job that I’m getting my teeth into,” he said. “I love the job. It’s a huge club and a great job. It’s a job that energises me as an individual.

“It whets my appetite to have the chance to change the fortunes around here and that is what drove me to the job. I understood these things when I came here and took the job and I’m absolutely delighted to be the manager here.

“We’ll work with the mentality and get the place right. We all want success and we want it now. That’s what we’re driving for and we’ll continue to keep driving it.

“It’s an absolute honour in terms of this job and for me it’s back to the drawing board and keep working. If we can start turning these draws into victories it will start making these draws into good results because we’ll start rocketing up the table.