Darren Moore response as Sheffield Wednesday fans boo in third consecutive outing

The players were met with an angry reception from Owls supporters for the third match in a row as they left the field at both half-time and full-time in a clash that saw them again surrender vital league points late on.

There is a frustration amongst the fan base in a run of two wins in 10 matches and growing concern that there a few signs of immediate improvement going forward.

On fan feeling at the club, Wednesday manager Darren Moore accepted that frustration and delivered a defiant message.

“My job is to change it and that’s exactly what I will be doing,” he said.

“The boos will ring around the place because they want to win. They’ve had a hard week at work and they want to come here and see their team win.

“I can understand that, I’ve been in the game a long time. There are 92 clubs in the league including Sheffield Wednesday that want to win every single win. I want to win, the players want to win.

“We’re not a team of individuals, we’re a team and we have to come together and find that cohesion and balance.”

Sheffield Wednesday man Jaden Brown expresses his frustration.

Though Wednesday are on their poor run of form, they remain in touch with the playoff places, just three points back.

Asked whether he feels the response of the fans has affected the performance of his players in recent weeks, Moore said: “I can only speak about me as a player.

“It was a driving stick for me as a player. I can only think of how it affected me as a player.

“If we ever did suffer that, it was a driver for me in terms of performance.

“Why is that? It’s because it’s your profession, you’re competing, you’re trying to win games. For me I would so no.