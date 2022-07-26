Sheffield Wednesday among ‘12 clubs’ in hunt for Premier League starlet

According to reports in the teenager’s home country of Scotland, around 12 different clubs at various levels have shown an interest in trying to sign the 19-year-old, with Wednesday said to be one of them.

The Edinburgh Evening News have stated that two Scottish Premiership clubs, Hearts of Midlothian and Hibernian, have joined the race to try and land the Toon starlet, while the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Bristol City, Luton Town, Millwall and Huddersfield Town in the Championship are said to be keen.

In League One, the team that Anderson helped to promotion last season, Bristol Rovers, are also desperate to get him back involved, however at this point in time there has been no word on where exactly he might end up.

It’s thought that Newcastle will be only make a decision next month once they have continued to assess the talented teen for a while longer, and – if he does go out on loan once again - Darren Moore will have a job on his hands persuading Eddie Howe that Hillsborough is the right place for him to continue his development.

Wednesday have done plenty of business this summer already, bringing in a range of different positions and age groups, however Elliot could be seen as the perfect player to bring in some more youthful exuberance to a squad that already has plenty of experience in its ranks.