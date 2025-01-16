Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday have been interested in the forward since November.

Aston Villa are reportedly planning to have Louie Barry sign a new contract before making a decision on his future amid interest from Sheffield Wednesday and others.

Wednesday have been named alongside just about every other Championship club as potential suitors for Barry, whose tally of 15 goals in 23 League One games at Stockport County could earn him a promotion to the second-tier. Villa cut the 21-year-old’s season-long loan short earlier this month with the expectation being he will be loaned back out elsewhere.

Interest from Hillsborough was first reported by the Star in November and Wednesday look to have been ahead of the Championship curve, with Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Leeds United all since linked with a January move for Barry. But Villa are in no particular rush to offload and first want to discuss his long-term future.

Barry contract talks

Football Insider reports that Villa have entered talks over a new contract while they weigh up what steps to take, with Scottish Premiership giants Celtic also entering the race in recent days. Barry signed an extension before his summer move to Stockport and could do so again, with his parent club keen to offer improved terms before sanctioning a second temporary exit.

Reports earlier this week suggested Wednesday and other suitors will have to play a waiting game, with any move likely to be sanctioned towards the end of January. Villa are in no serious rush and manager Unai Emery wants to get a look at the forward before making a decision.

“He trained with us and we are going to make a plan with him, an overall plan,” Emery admitted before his side’s FA Cup third round win over West Ham. “I think he is a very good player who is progressing well. He has been on loan doing fantastic. Now we can have a new plan with him. He improved because he was scoring a lot of goals on loan. With us he only trained today and yesterday. Of course we are going to try and get a good plan for the club with him.”

Wednesday transfer latest

While no new signings have been welcomed through the door this month, Wednesday have eyes on a number of possible targets and welcomed Ryo Hatsuse in for training this week. The Japanese defender is thought to be out of contract at Vissel Kobe this month but there has been no suggestion his presence in S6 is with a view to a signing.

The major Wednesday transfer news surrounds an outgoing, and one fans had been fearing. At the end of an explosive forum overnight, owner Dejphon Chansiri confirmed Southampton had recalled on-loan midfielder Shea Charles, although a seven-day notice means he can still play against Leeds United and Bristol City.

The Star has since reported on interest in Charles from Steel City rivals Sheffield United. The Northern Ireland international is said to be on a long list of possible targets, with Chris Wilder in need of midfield reinforcements.