Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Japanese defender, Ryo Hatsuse, is believed to have trained with Sheffield Wednesday this week.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old left back, who currently plays for Vissel Kobe in the J1 League, is said to be out of contract at the end of the month, and reports have suggested that Polish club Górnik Zabrze – who have Hatsuse’s former teammate, Lukas Podolski, on their books – are keen to try and get a deal done.

Podolski’s side aren’t the only ones interested, however, with other reports suggesting that an unnamed Bundesliga club are also keeping tabs on his situation after it was made official from Kobe this month that he was in negotiations with regards to a potential overseas transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, with the January window in full swing, The Star understands that Hatsuse trained with the Owls in S6 this week as part of Danny Röhl’s first team, however there have been no suggestions as to why he was there or whether it is with a view to potentially trying to bring him on board as a new signing.

Hatsuse has played almost 200 games for the Japanese outfit since joining them in 2019, getting 29 assists and four goals as he played his part in helping them clinch two league titles and one Emperor's Cup trophy.

What happens next with the full back remains to be seen at this point in time, but his presence in the Wednesday camp is certainly intriguing as he weighs up the next move in his career as his time in Japan looks set to come to an end.