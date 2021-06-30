The Owls confirmed over the weekend that Charles Hagan Josh Dawodu and Josh Render had all penned new deals to keep them at the club for at least one more season, however in all three cases there has been no contract details released.

Both Hagan and Dawodu have been pictured in Wales with the first team after penning their respective new deals, and the young attacker and up-and-coming defender will be eager to show Moore what they’ve got in their locker.

The Star understands that with Hagan, 19, he has agreed a one-year extension of his deal at Hillsborough, while with Dawodu, 20, it was agreed that a one-year option in his contract would be exercised as Moore looks at him as a potential first team option going forward.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Render is believed to have agreed a one year deal with a one-year option after he put pen to paper on a new deal at S6, and he’ll no doubt be splitting his time between the first team and Lee Bullen’s U23s as he continues his progression through the ranks.

As previously reported by The Star, the Owls have taken other youngsters such as Liam Waldock, Korede Adedoyin and Ryan Galvin with them on camp as Moore considers his various options for what is set to be a tough season ahead in League One.