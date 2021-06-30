Dominic Iorfa reveals his Sheffield Wednesday goal after a tough six months out

Iorfa was a sight for sore eyes as he was shown back doing ball work in Wales as the Owls showed footage of them being put through their paces, and the defender is now finally getting the chance to work properly with manager, Darren Moore, after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 26-year-old picked up a nasty Achilles injury late last year that cut short his 2020/21 campaign, but he’s worked hard over the summer and is now looking forward to getting back to doing what he does best.

Speaking to the club’s official YouTube channel, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man said, “It feels good for me personally after being out for so long… I’m just happy to be back with the boys, back on the grass, and finally putting some work in.

“I was in basically over the whole summer… I had a couple of weeks off, but I didn’t really go anywhere - just to see family and things like that. My main focus was my recovery, so for that reason I was pretty much in over the whole summer.

“The season finished when I’d just started running, so I had a real goal over the offseason that I wanted to come back for preseason and on the first day be back on the grass with the boys. Thankfully here I am.”

Wednesday are currently working hard in Newport as Moore looks to try and prepare them for a tough season ahead in League One, and Iorfa will be keen to get back out on the pitch again next week when they face Celtic on July 7th – a game that could be his first outing in over six months.

Dominic Iorfa has been a sight for sore eyes for Sheffield Wednesday fans. (via @SWFC)

Meanwhile, Wednesday are still in the process of sorting out other friendly encounters before their opening league game on August 7th, with Moore eager to get a better look at his players before their return to competitive action.