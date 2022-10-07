Concern at Sheffield Wednesday over Fisayo Dele-Bashiru future as major deadline approaches
There is growing concern at Sheffield Wednesday that the club could lose Fisayo Dele-Bashiru on pre-contract terms as time edges towards an important date that would alter the landscape of continued contract talks.
All parties remain in dialogue over the possibility of a new contract for the Owls youngster, but with his current deal set to expire in the summer, the former Manchester City youngster will be well within his rights to open negotiations with clubs outside of England in the new year as things stand.
The midfielder was the subject of interest from the Championship and abroad in the summer but Wednesday held firm.
And speaking to The Star about the situation, Owls boss Darren Moore admitted the looming possibility of Dele-Bashiru being able to negotiate with clubs – including clubs in Scotland – is a worry.
“Of course it’s a concern,” he said. “Fiz and his representativs know of our desire to keep him. They know, it’s clear to them.
“What we are doing is staying massively respectful to the situation and both parties have continued the talks. The talks have never elapsed or gone quiet, there's always been that desire to keep him on.”
Dele-Bashiru started the season on fire but has only started one of Wednesday’s last nine League One matches.
Moore has long since spoken about his admiration for the youngster but has made clear there are still large parts of his game he needs to improve.
“He had a fantastic season last year,” Moore said. “I think 75% of the pitch has been excellent with Fiz and this season we’ve seen him be more aggressive in the final third which is what we want from him. We wanted him to add those goals and assists and as a young player he’s applying that.
“We have to remember Fiz is only 21 and is still learning the game and developing. He has a huge potential and it’s about channelling that potential and mindset in the correct manner.
“Talks are still ongoing. Yes there is a concern that the deadline is fast approaching.
“But we believe here at the football club that all-round we’ll reach a decision long before then. Hopefully it goes in the favour of the football club.”