James has been putting some good performances in recently after forcing his way into Darren Moore’s starting XI at Wednesday, but it there does now seem to be a worry that he faces a spell on the sidelines.

The defender was on the receiving end of a crunching tackle from Joe Edwards - who was booked – just before the halftime whistle at Home Park on Tuesday night, and was ultimately brought off at the break after it was decided that he would not be able to continue.

Now, with Wednesday back in action against Cheltenham on Saturday, it has been confirmed that James is ‘not good’ and will definitely miss the visit of the Robins.

Speaking on Friday afternoon, Moore said, “It’s not good… We think we need a longer prognosis with him, so we’re taking an extra 24 hours with him and letting him settle down. We don’t think he’ll make this game.

“I hope it’s bruising, but rather than him get on it and try again, we’re being really careful that we’re not doing anything more severe just in case.”

He went on to add, “We’re waiting for all the bruising and swelling to go down, and then we can assess him better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday lost Reece James to injury against Plymouth Argyle.