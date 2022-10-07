Ben Heneghan gives honest take on ‘opinionated’ Twitter reaction to Sheffield Wednesday defeats

The giant centre-half is enjoying a promising first few months in Owls colours and says he is relishing the step up in expectation since joining from AFC Wimbledon.

Wimbledon were relegated last season and Heneghan’s snakes and ladders drive towards the top of League One is one that is bringing the best out of him, he suggested.

“It’s roles reversed, isn’t it? But this is what I want,” he said. “I want to be able to hopefully lift the trophy and get a medal. That’s what I said to the gaffer when I first got here.

“That’s what I’m hoping personally I’ll do everything I can and I know everyone in the team will, the backroom staff, everyone. We’ll do everything we can to get this club promoted.

“The fan base is a totally different level. There will be more opinions and more voices. You take the rough with the smooth. As long as I’m on the pitch and playing well, I’m happy.”

That expectation levelled at Wednesday means disappointing results are often met with a passionate reaction, particularly online.

Heneghan is a cursory user of social media and said that Twitter especially is an interesting place to spend your time when you’re a Sheffield Wednesday player.

Impassioned reactions? Fierce opinion? It’s water off a duck’s back for the 29-year-old.

He said: “We know what social media is like full stop and we’re playing in a very opinionated game. Some are going to love you and some are going hate to hate you, that’s just part of being a footballer.

“You see the best in the world get criticised so someone playing in League One like myself, some will say ‘He’s decent’, some will say ‘What’s he doing here?’

“Personally I don’t go searching for all the talk but when you get the nice little plaudits you can’t help but be happy with that and there’ll be a few bad ones when you scroll down. It goes over my head.