Palmer, who penned a new Wednesday deal a few months ago, is the longest serving player in the current crop of Owls players, and will be back at Middlewood Road alongside his teammates when preseason kicks off on June 20th.

But the 30-year-old isn’t waiting until then to start his work, and – on top of his 10k a day in support of Jude Mellon-Jameson – he’s been putting in the graft with Dubai-based specialists, Elite Sports Performance.

The Star spoke to Chris Bowman, who has been putting ‘Palms’ through his paces, about the work being done in Dubai, and the former Leeds United coach was full of praise for the Owls star.

“Liam is a top, top professional,” he said. “He always comes to see me when he’s over here and puts the work in on a daily basis. He’s also doing his 10k challenge at the moment to support his charity commitments.

“He’s a top pro, but a really good guy as well. He also gets around the other lads as well, showing his leadership, and over the years he’s actually become a good friend rather than just a client.”

And Palmer is in good company, as well, with one of his sessions this week being alongside Manchester United legend, Mikaël Silvestre, and Rangers star, James Tavernier.

Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer in good company as he works hard in the offseason. (via @chris_elitedxb)

Bowman, who also works with the likes of Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City and PSV Eindhoven’s Eran Zahavi, has worked with other Owls players in the past, and has another familiar face back with him this week.

He went on to add, “I’ve had a few Wednesday players over with me in the past. I’ve had Jack Hunt, Tom Lees when he was at Wednesday, and I’ve also got Chey Dunkley coming in tomorrow while he’s over here.

“I came out here after leaving Leeds United in 2018, and business has just taken off now. We’ve worked with over 200 players, and other athletes as well, so we’re establishing ourselves well here.”