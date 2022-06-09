There have been no new signings confirmed at Hillsborough just yet, but it’s thought that bolstering the centre backs is high up on the list of priorities at the club over the summer.

Wednesday’s interest in the 28-year-old centre back was first mentioned by Owls writer, Matt Brown, and since then it has come to light that he is a player that Darren Moore has had conversations about.

The Owls are keen to get a few centre backs through the door before the 2022/23 campaign gets underway, and Heneghan – who is available as a free agent as his AFC Wimbledon contract expires – is a player with a wealth of experience at this level having played 132 games in League One.

It’s now thought that things have gone further than just a passing interest in the former Blackpool and Chester defender, with Moore no doubt seeing his height and physicality as a factor regarding why he might fit the bill at S6.

Heneghan, who only missed five games last season and captained the Dons on numerous occasions, won more aerial duels (233) than all but two other centre backs in the third-tier last season, and averaged more clearances per game (6.9) than anyone else in the league.

The current state of play suggests that Wednesday are now in talks over a return to South Yorkshire for the ex-Sheffield United man, and after his current employers were relegated he’ll be keen to maintain his place in League One.