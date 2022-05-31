Sheffield Wednesday defender will run 10k a day in June for ‘truly remarkable’ cause

Jude Mellon-Jameson is a toddler who last year, just days before his third birthday, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer which affects 100 children in the UK each year.

Support has flown in from across the city’s football divide; ex-players from both Wednesday and United stepped out in a charity match earlier this month and Jude’s father Arron – a former Owls goalkeeper – was welcomed back onto the Hillsborough pitch in a fundraising drive late last year.

Now Liam Palmer, a former teammate of Arron’s, is joining the fundraising push by running 10k every day in June.

Sheffield Wednesday man Liam Palmer is raising money for the son of his friend, former Owls goalkeeper Jude Mellon-Jameson.

Palmer, a 30-year-old Scotland international, is entering into the 12th season of his senior career.

His fundraising page reads in part: “His dad Arron is a dear friend of mine who came through the Sheffield Wednesday academy around the same time as me. His continued efforts alongside his wife Lucy have been extraordinary.

“As a dad myself I cannot begin to imagine how they feel or felt at times along what must seem a never ending road. Their strength and courage not only for Jude but each other is truly remarkable.

“I hope by me doing this small fundraising gesture. It will allow Jude, Arron and Lucy to reach their target that little bit sooner.”