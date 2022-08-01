And though the Owls’ admiration of Newcastle United starlet Elliot Anderson is clear, what started as something of an EFL bunfight for permission to take him on loan from Newcastle United appears to be slowing as the 19-year-old continues to impress in the Magpies’ pre-season.

A tricky midfielder whose performances lit up League Two in the second half of last season while out on loan at Bristol City, Anderson’s was a name linked with several clubs including Championship clubs Luton Town, West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe looks set to keep hold of Sheffield Wednesday loan target Elliot Anderson.

Wednesday’s status as a League One club was not necessarily a hammer blow to their chances of signing the youngster as Newcastle made clear they would take time to consider the best stage for Anderson’s development – a consideration that would tally game time and playing style as highly as divisional status.

But such has been the progress of the England youth international during Newcastle’s busy pre-season schedule that it now looks as though he may be kept on at St James Park – especially as transfer dealings at the mega-rich North East club continue to prove difficult.

Asked of the plan for Anderson, who has spoken of his desire to prove himself at Premier League level this season, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe suggested that while no firm decision has been made over their next move, Anderson’s efforts look likely to have him stick around as things stand.

“It's a very good question,” Howe said after a star turn from the starlet in a friendly win over Atalanta over the weekend.

“I will sit here, and answer the questions but no decision will be made on a loan until the end of the window.

“But as it stands it looks like he is going to stay. His performance [against Atlanta] was very good. I thought he was very, very good defensively today, very good tactically to understand his position, but also technically in tight areas, really quick feet. He did well for the penalty and could have scored.