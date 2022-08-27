Darren Moore clears up mystery over Sheffield Wednesday vice-captaincy after armband merry-go-round

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Bannan, of course, is the proprietor in chief as club captain.

But Will Vaulks (v Rochdale), Josh Windass (after Bannan was substituted v MK Dons) and Liam Palmer (v Peterborough) have also worn the armband at different stages of the young season so far, prompting questions over who, actually, is the Owls vice-captain.

Sheffield Wednesday have no official vice-captain this season, said Darren Moore.

The answer? There isn’t one.

“I hope that it signals what we have here in terms of the togetherness, really,” Wednesday boss Darren Moore told The Star.

“There’s real togetherness and a spirit within the group. In terms of the vice-captaincy, Josh can take it, Will has taken it, Liam Palmer has taken it.

“Any one of them can take it because there’s that real togetherness. With the others on the pitch, they don’t grumble or anything they just get on with it.”

A similar thing occurred last season, when Sam Hutchinson and Liam Palmer shared the armband in Bannan’s absence at different stages.

And Moore, who was captain at several clubs throughout his playing career, said he is proud of the number of leaders in his squad. It is down to that he says there is no need to name an official deputy.

He said: “For me, even though there might be a captain or a vice-captain and those are the titles people may have, for me it’s about having 11 captains out there on the pitch.